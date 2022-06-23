Alliance Entertainment To Go Public With $480M SPAC Deal

By Elaine Briseño (June 23, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Shell company Adara Acquisition Corp., guided by Blank Rome LLP, will merge with wholesale media distributor Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp., led by Loeb & Loeb LLP, in a $480 million transaction, the companies said in a Thursday statement. The merger will generate $115 million in cash proceeds, held in trust, for Alliance, the statement said. When the deal is complete, the current owners of Alliance will be the majority shareholders with 78% of the stock while Adara will hold 22% of the shares. The merger of the two companies, the statement claimed, will help Alliance expand, automate its warehouse operation and...

