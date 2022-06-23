GDPR Doesn't Block Firing Data Protection Officers, ECJ Says

By Silvia Martelli (June 23, 2022, 5:11 PM BST) -- European Union laws on data protection do not preclude national laws that allow data protection officers to be dismissed, the bloc's top court has ruled, saying that such employment relationships are a matter of social policy rather than of privacy law. EU provisions on data protection officers are meant only to ensure that their work maintains "a functional independence" rather than stating that they can never be dismissed — even if there is a just cause — the European Court of Justice said on Wednesday. Europe's General Data Protection Regulation says that data protection officers cannot be "dismissed or penalized by...

