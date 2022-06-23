FINRA, Fla. Firm Strike $9M Deal Over Manipulation Claims

By Al Barbarino (June 23, 2022, 1:02 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority struck a settlement Thursday with a Florida broker-dealer who attempted to "artificially influence" the market by prematurely prompting in-house representatives to sell certain securities during restricted trading periods, an alleged attempt to bolster the securities' appeal and the firm's reputation. Between June 2016 and December 2018, Boca Raton-based National Securities Corporation induced customers to bid on and purchase shares of 10 securities offerings in the aftermarket, but prior to the distribution of shares, a violation of FINRA rules and the Regulation M anti-manipulation provision of the Exchange Act, according to the settlement. NSC has agreed to...

