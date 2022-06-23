Under Armour Wants Proof Antitrust Litigant Is A Competitor

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 23, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Athletic clothing maker Under Armour told a Pennsylvania federal court that a company suing it over alleged anti-competitive behavior in the bioceramic "recovery enhancing" apparel market must produce evidence that the plaintiff actually makes the clothing in question, not just one component of the fabric. Under Armour claimed in a brief accompanying a motion to compel additional discovery Wednesday that Multiple Energy Technologies LLC would not respond to discovery requests showing that it produced the so-called recovery-enhancing clothing, which would put Multiple Energy in direct competition with the sportswear giant. In its response to Under Armour's initial motion to dismiss, Multiple...

