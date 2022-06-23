Cyprus Mines Wins Ch. 11 Stay Of Actions Against Parent

By Vince Sullivan (June 23, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Talc producer Cyprus Mines Corp. received approval Thursday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge to extend the automatic stay of litigation against its nondebtor parent company to stop the prosecution of claims for talc injury against the parent. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Kurt F. Gwynne of Reed Smith LLP said the company's parent — Cyprus Amax Mineral Corp. — is facing more than 600 suits from talc injury claimants despite never mining or producing talc itself, and those claims could threaten the debtor's insurance coverage. "CAMAC, as parent, never mined talc and CAMAC never distributed talc. Nevertheless, CAMAC finds itself a...

