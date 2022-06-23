Cisco's $2.75B Patent Loss Axed Over Judge's Stock Conflict

By Ryan Davis (June 23, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday vacated a $2.75 billion judgment against Cisco for infringing Centripetal Networks' cybersecurity patents, ruling that the now-deceased judge who oversaw the bench trial was disqualified from deciding the case because his wife owned Cisco stock. The appeals court ruled that U.S. District Judge Henry Coke Morgan Jr. should have recused himself after he learned of his wife's ownership of 100 shares of Cisco worth $4,688, and that his decision to place the stock in a blind trust did not eliminate the conflict. "It is seriously inimical to the credibility of the judiciary for a judge to preside...

