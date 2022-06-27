McGlinchey Adds Liability, Employment Atty In New Orleans

By Adrian Cruz (June 27, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- McGlinchey Stafford PLLC announced last week that it hired an employment and litigation attorney as a member in its New Orleans office. Allyson C. Byrd joined McGlinchey Stafford's enterprise litigation and investigations practice earlier this month after four years with Litchfield Cavo LLP. She told Law360 on Monday that she chose to join the firm because it gave her the opportunity to expand her practice beyond employment work and because it gives clients a wider range of services to access. "It was time to offer my client base expertise in a variety of areas of law, all of which McGlinchey has...

