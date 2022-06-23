Citing Atty's Dishonesty, UAE Fund Makes Hacking Case Offer

By Richard Crump (June 23, 2022, 6:47 PM BST) -- A United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth fund has withdrawn its defense to a hacking claim and offered to settle the case for $1 million because of the "dishonest and unscrupulous" conduct of Dechert LLP's former head of white-collar crime Neil Gerrard, according to court documents seen by Law360. Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority, or RAKIA, said in a letter sent to the High Court on Wednesday that it had decided to withdraw from Iranian-American aviation tycoon Farhad Azima's claim accusing it and Dechert of stealing his emails as part of a fraud investigation. The move came after a London judge found...

