3 Firms Usher Radius Health Off Public Market In $890M Deal

By Elaine Briseño (June 23, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Investment firms Gurnet Point Capital and Patient Square Capital will acquire publicly traded biopharmaceutical company Radius Health Inc. in a transaction valued up to $890 million and put together by Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins and Ropes & Gray, the companies said Thursday. The move will make Radius Health a private company, according to a statement. Gurnet Point is represented by Latham and Patient Square is represented by Kirkland, while Radius Health is advised by Ropes & Gray. Radius Health is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on bone health, neuro-orphan diseases and oncology. One of the medications for which it...

