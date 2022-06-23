Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

USPTO Says Donziger Ruling Could Doom Arthrex Appeal

By Andrew Karpan (June 23, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has been told that this week's ruling from another appeals court backing the conviction of disbarred human rights lawyer Steven Donziger also supports the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's reading of last year's Arthrex ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Lawyers for the patent office made the move Wednesday to bolster their argument in front of a panel of appeals court judges, just a day after oral arguments in an appeal from Palo Alto Networks that challenged a decision by the office's director to automatically reject the company's challenge of patents owned by a smaller tech company called Centripetal Networks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!