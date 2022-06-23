USPTO Says Donziger Ruling Could Doom Arthrex Appeal

By Andrew Karpan (June 23, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has been told that this week's ruling from another appeals court backing the conviction of disbarred human rights lawyer Steven Donziger also supports the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's reading of last year's Arthrex ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. Lawyers for the patent office made the move Wednesday to bolster their argument in front of a panel of appeals court judges, just a day after oral arguments in an appeal from Palo Alto Networks that challenged a decision by the office's director to automatically reject the company's challenge of patents owned by a smaller tech company called Centripetal Networks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS