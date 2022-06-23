Tribal Co. Says It Was Used As 'Front' For Loan Operations

By Andrew Westney (June 23, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians company has hit its partners in a consumer loan enterprise with a $250 million suit in Wisconsin federal court, claiming the partners took financial advantage of the tribe and have thwarted its efforts to assert more control over the business. The federally recognized tribe's company, Lac Courte Oreilles Financial Services LLC, and two subsidiaries said in a complaint Wednesday that U.S. Virgin Islands-based Cane Bay Partners VI LLLP, its founders and owners Kirk Chewning and David Johnson and others had violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act through "predatory and...

