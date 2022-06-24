Is NJ's Voluntary Transfer Pricing Initiative Really Voluntary?

By Stephen Kranz, Diann Smith and Kathleen Quinn (June 24, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Earlier this month, the New Jersey Division of Taxation announced a voluntary transfer pricing initiative, whereby taxpayers can enter an expedited transfer pricing audit for all years open under the statute of limitations and receive penalty abatement if they agree to the division's proposed adjustments. But the division is also effectively penalizing those that do not participate, causing skepticism about the supposed voluntary nature of the initiative. Participation in the Initiative The initiative is open to most New Jersey corporate business tax filers, including those under audit or with matters before the division's Conference and Appeals Branch. However, years in litigation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS