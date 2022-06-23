Md. Defense Atty Gets Over 4 Years For Money Laundering

By Hailey Konnath (June 23, 2022, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A Baltimore defense attorney has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for using his firm's accounts to launder more than $1 million in drug money, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Kenneth Wendell Ravenell, 63, was ordered to serve 57 months behind bars followed by three years of supervised release, according to an order filed in Maryland federal court Wednesday. Ravenell was convicted of conspiracy to commit money laundering in December following a 16-day trial, the Justice Department said in a statement Wednesday. According to evidence presented at trial, Ravenell received the proceeds of clients and associates...

