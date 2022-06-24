PNC Gets Trims In Calif. Man's Suit Over Fraudulent Transfer

By Matthew Santoni (June 24, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- PNC Bank NA didn't violate Pennsylvania's wire-transfer or consumer-protection laws when it allegedly misled a California-based customer about stopping a money transfer to a scammer, but it may have violated its duty of good faith and fair dealing, a Pittsburgh federal judge said. U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan on Thursday trimmed Richard Tracy's claims in his lawsuit against PNC, ruling that his bank didn't deceive him over a service he'd paid for or conduct an unauthorized wire transfer when fraudsters used a data breach at a home title company to send Tracy a fraudulent bank account where he could send...

