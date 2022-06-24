3rd Judge On NYC Vax Case Refuses To Step Down

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 24, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The third federal judge tapped to oversee a challenge to New York City's vaccine mandate for city workers has issued a statement saying she no longer owns stock in Pfizer after the plaintiffs pressed her on her earlier decision not to recuse herself. U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald of the Southern District of New York had refused on June 15 to step down from a suit brought by a group of city Department of Education teachers and administrators that argues the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers tramples their constitutional right to religious expression. Judge Buchwald was the third...

