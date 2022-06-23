Clement Exits Kirkland After Firm Drops Gun Cases

By Anna Sanders (June 23, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP announced Thursday the firm will no longer handle gun rights cases, just hours after notching a victory for clients when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York firearms law and expanded the scope of the Second Amendment to outside the home for the first time. The move led longtime Second Amendment litigators and Washington, D.C., partners Paul Clement and Erin Murphy to announce their departure from Kirkland to open their own appellate firm so they can continue to represent clients in gun matters. "Paul and Erin have been valued colleagues," Kirkland executive committee chairman Jon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS