11th Circ. Gives Berkshire Split Ruling In $4M Coverage Case

By Josh Liberatore (June 24, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit affirmed a ruling that a Berkshire Hathaway unit and Wells Fargo must pay $4 million to a Florida woman's estate over an illegally procured life insurance policy, although Berkshire can continue arguing that it should be entitled to recover premiums it paid on the policy. In an unpublished opinion Thursday, a two-judge panel said Berkshire Hathaway Life Insurance Co. and Wells Fargo Bank can't assert defenses under Delaware law that could have allowed them to avoid paying $4 million in policy proceeds to the estate of Phyllis M. Malkin. The entities acquired Malkin's policy, which was later found...

