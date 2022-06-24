Feds, Tribal Commission Catch Win In Alaska Fishing Dispute

By Andrew Westney (June 24, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Alaska has blocked a state order opening a stretch of the Kuskokwim River to gill net fishing, saying the federal government and an intertribal fishing group are likely to win on their claims that the order conflicts with the hunting and fishing priority given to rural subsistence dwellers on federal lands and waters in Alaska. The Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission intervened alongside the federal government to seek a preliminary injunction against Alaska's May 13 order, which opened gill net fishing to all state residents on the portion of the river passing through the Yukon Delta National...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS