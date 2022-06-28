EPA's New PFAS Listings Raise Enforcement, Litigation Risks

By Jeffrey Dintzer, Gregory Berlin and Shannon Vreeland (June 28, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- On May 18, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency added five per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, to a list of risk-based values for regional screening and removal management levels. This action comes as several states are gearing up their own efforts to regulate PFAS, and are conducting PFAS site investigations without clear federal guidance or action on PFAS-related issues. These additions at the federal level will provide guidance to states addressing PFAS contamination, and should send a clear signal to businesses and regulated industries that the EPA will continue to aggressively address PFAS across the nation, including through the anticipated designation...

