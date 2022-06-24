Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PayPal Patent Trial Pushed Over 'Flawed' Expert

By Andrew Karpan (June 24, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit judge currently overseeing a patent dispute against PayPal in Delaware federal court said he would have to postpone an upcoming jury trial after throwing out "flawed" testimony that left the patent business "with essentially no damages case."

In a Thursday ruling, the visiting U.S. Circuit Judge William Bryson wrote that the blame for the delay rested with a Connecticut company called Ioengine LLC, which has been involved in two patent cases in Delaware federal court since 2018, one against PayPal, and a related declaratory judgment lawsuit from a French manufacturer that acts as a supplier to PayPal called Ingenico. Both had been set to reach a jury next...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!