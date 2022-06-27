Dobbs Ruling Creates Compliance Dilemmas For Hospitals

By Mary Ellen Palowitch, Holley Thames Lutz and Susan Banks (June 27, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its much anticipated and inherently controversial opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.[1] The majority opinion, adopted by five justices, overturned the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case of Roe v. Wade,[2] which had held that, subject to limited restrictions, a woman had a fundamental right under the federal Constitution to seek an abortion. In so doing, the Dobbs majority cleared the way for the immediate implementation and imminent promulgation of multiple state criminal laws prohibiting most abortions or otherwise severely curtailing the ability to seek, assist with obtaining or perform an abortion....

