Barclays To Acquire Mortgage Lender Kensington For £2.3B

By Najiyya Budaly (June 24, 2022, 11:29 AM BST) -- Barclays said on Friday that it has agreed to acquire U.K. specialist mortgage lender Kensington for approximately £2.3 billion ($2.8 billion) as it seeks to broaden its range of offerings to borrowers in the market. Barclays PLC said it will buy Kensington Mortgage Co. Ltd. from companies controlled by funds managed by investment firm Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Advisors LLC and funds affiliated with Sixth Street Partners LLC. The deal constitutes a Class 2 transaction under the U.K.'s Listing Rules and requires regulatory clearance. Such transactions are made by a premium listed company for a shareholding in a company ranging from 5%...

