Medical Device Maker Loses Bid To Appeal Patent Invalidation

By Sophia Dourou (June 24, 2022, 4:14 PM BST) -- A court declined on Friday to allow an Austrian company to appeal a decision to revoke its patent for an MRI-safe magnet to hold hearing devices in place. Deputy Judge Campbell Forsyth at the High Court rejected the cochlear implant maker's bid to overturn his earlier decision in the case, saying the company failed to point to a legal principle for the appeal to proceed. "In order to have a real prospect of success, the claimant would need on a number of points relating to validity and these would be in my view attempting to reargue what are effectively issues of...

