Law360's Pro Say: The New Reality Of Expanded Gun Rights

By Hailey Konnath (June 24, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- In what shaped up to be a particularly historic week at the U.S. Supreme Court, the justices struck down a New York law that placed strict limits on carrying guns outside the home, significantly bolstering gun rights. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} The Empire State had restricted its carry licenses only to individuals who could show proper cause, but the high court majority found that requirement unconstitutional. It's the most consequential expansion of gun rights in more than a decade. The Pro Say...

