US Immune From British Workers' Discrimination Suit

By Adele Redmond (June 27, 2022, 3:08 PM BST) -- Two British ex-staffers for the U.S. Air Force have lost their appeal challenging its immunity from their discrimination claims in Britain, with a tribunal saying it is up to the U.S. to decide whether foreign workers can litigate in America. Employment Appeal Tribunal Judge James Tayler sided on Friday with the government's argument that firefighter Caroline Wright and records manager Anthea Webster, who worked for the U.S. military on Royal Air Force bases in Britain, cannot sue in the U.K. because their jobs were "inherently governmental" enough to trigger state immunity. Webster and Wright developed serious illnesses during their employment and...

