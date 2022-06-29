L'Oréal Blames Poor Security For Warehouse Theft

By Joel Poultney (June 29, 2022, 2:05 PM BST) -- French cosmetics giant L'Oréal and its insurers have sued a logistics and facilities company after they paid out for a hoard of stolen beauty products, saying that lapsed warehouse security systems at the firm's site were to blame for the heist. L'Oréal said in a June 9 filing at the High Court, which has recently been made public, that its insurers — XL Insurance Co. Ltd. and AIG Europe Ltd. — paid £270,000 ($328,600) after thieves got away with two containers of high-end products destined to be sold to the Morrisons supermarket chain. The products have never been recovered. The company...

