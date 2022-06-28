Samsung Unit Sues To Invalidate Novartis Syringe Patents

By Humberto J. Rocha (June 28, 2022, 4:24 PM BST) -- Samsung's biotech business urged a London court to invalidate five of rival Novartis AG's patents related to syringe technology because they are "uninventive." Samsung Bioepis UK Ltd. alleged in a newly public June 6 suit that five of the Swiss pharmaceutical company's patents for state of the art syringes lack "any technical contribution" or an "inventive step." "The alleged invention as claimed in each of the claims of the patents is not a patentable invention in that it did not involve an inventive step having regard to the state of the art as of its priority date," Samsung Bioepis said in...

