Ericsson Sues Apple Over Standard-Essential IP In UK

By Silvia Martelli (June 27, 2022, 4:28 PM BST) -- Ericsson has brought another lawsuit against Apple over patents essential to telecommunication standards, including 5G, accusing the U.S. tech giant of importing devices that infringed its patents into the U.K. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, which is based in Sweden, accuses Apple in a High Court claim filed on June 17, which has now been made public, of infringing two of its patents by importing into the U.K. iPhone 13, iPhone SE and Apple Watch devices, which it says use its patents without permission. The company said the devices were used for in-store demonstrations in an Apple store in Covent Garden, central London. Apple has...

