Hyundai Sues Media Biz For £1M Unpaid Billboard Rent

By Humberto J. Rocha (July 5, 2022, 4:16 PM BST) -- The U.K. subsidiary of Hyundai has sued an advertising company in London for just over £1 million ($1.2 million), claiming that it failed to pay rent for nearly two years for a large poster ad on one of its properties. Hyundai Motor UK Ltd. told the High Court in a May 25 claim, which has just been made public, that Blow Up Media UK Ltd. and its parent company had breached their three-year agreement for a poster advertisement. The subsidiary claims that Blow Up and Ströer SE & Co. KGaA, had failed to maintain the poster on the now-demolished Alfa Laval...

