Asbestos Co. Fights To Nix £5M Liabilities Claim

By Alex Baldwin (June 28, 2022, 4:04 PM BST) -- An asbestos maker has said that a suit filed by three insurance giants seeking a £5 million ($6.1 million) payment over an injury claims settlement should not be allowed to move ahead because an earlier settlement agreement allows the company to offset the payment. Cape Intermediate Holdings Ltd. told the High Court in a defense newly made public that it does not have to pay the £5 million demanded by Zurich Insurance, Mercantile Indemnity Co. and Aviva Insurance because it is within its rights to deduct the payment under claims of a settlement agreement they all signed in 2017. Cape argued...

