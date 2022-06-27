Ad Management Software Wasn't Stolen, Developers Say

By Joel Poultney (June 27, 2022, 7:11 PM BST) -- Two developers have denied stealing software designs from their former employer for a winning bid for an advertising analysis contract, claiming they came up with the system independently and were contractually allowed to do so. Tom Dunning and Michael Duffy, who founded their company Ad Signal after leaving Honeycomb.TV Ltd., said in a High Court filing on June 21 that Honeycomb was wrong to allege that their proximity to technologies and know-how underpinning copyrighted software allowed them to steal the ideas. The two said they independently originated Ad Signal's software Assure, which advertising approvals group Clearcast chose for the contract in...

