4 Firms Steer Zendesk's $10.2B Buyout By Investor Group

By Charlie Innis (June 24, 2022, 9:38 AM EDT) -- Zendesk said Friday it plans to be bought by a group of investors, led by private equity firms Permira and Hellman & Friedman LLC, in a go-private deal that values the software company at about $10.2 billion, with help from four law firms. Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz is guiding Zendesk. Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP is providing M&A counsel to the investor group and to Permira, while Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as financial counsel to the investor group. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is advising Hellman & Friedman. The deal calls for the investor group to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS