Ga. Bureau Of Investigation Director Named Trial Judge

By Rosie Manins (June 24, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The current director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was appointed Friday as one of Georgia's newest trial court judges, returning him to the Atlanta-area county in which he used to be the district attorney. Vic Reynolds, who has been the GBI director since February 2019, was appointed Friday by Gov. Brian Kemp to the Cobb County Superior Court. Also appointed to the Cobb County Superior Court was Julie Adams Jacobs, the state's deputy attorney general of commercial transactions and litigation, who has served in the Georgia attorney general's office for almost 20 years. Reynolds and Jacobs are filling vacancies on...

