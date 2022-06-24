Jackson Lewis Adds Littler Atty To Run Houston Office

By Jessica Corso (June 24, 2022, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Employment law firm Jackson Lewis PC has brought on board a former shareholder from Littler Mendelson PC to run its Houston office as managing principal, the firm announced Wednesday. Charles H. Wilson has been hired by Jackson Lewis to replace Paul Hash as managing principal of the firm's Houston office. Hash remains with the firm and will continue to run its Dallas office, a Jackson Lewis spokesperson told Law360 on Friday. Wilson is a litigator who represents employers in cases involving claims of discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, retaliation and misappropriation of trade secrets, according to Jackson Lewis. He was part of a...

