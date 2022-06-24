DB Schenker Taking USA Truck Private With $435M Deal

By Elaine Briseño (June 24, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Logistics service provider DB Schenker, led by Latham & Watkins LLP, and USA Truck, advised by Scudder Law Firm, are combining forces to expand services in a deal announced Friday featuring an enterprise value of approximately $435 million. DB Schenker will acquire USA Truck for $31.72 per share, or a total of $435 million, including debt, according to a statement. The two, according to the statement, share the goal of becoming "the premier North American transportation solutions provider" by expanding the presence of USA Truck in North America. The deal is expected to close by the end of the calendar year...

