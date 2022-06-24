Lockdown Didn't Trigger Force Majeure In Ship Sale Battle

By Joel Poultney (June 24, 2022, 8:12 PM BST) -- A judge ruled Friday that a ship recycling company could not use a force majeure clause to get out of a deal and recover $4.2 million it paid for a vessel caught in transit under Indian lockdown restrictions. High Court Judge Christopher Butcher said NKD Maritime Ltd. was wrong to terminate the contract it struck with Bart Maritime (No. 2) Inc. for the shipping vessel. The deal saw Bart sell the large ore carrier, built in 1993, to NKD for around $14 million in March 2020. It was then to be scrapped by the recycling company in Alang, on the northwest...

