Trade Union Wins Battle With Gov't Over Auto Dues Payment

By Adele Redmond (June 24, 2022, 6:26 PM BST) -- A British trade union won a court victory Friday over what it termed a political attack from the U.K. government after a judge ruled that officials cannot unilaterally stop automatic deductions from civil servants' pay for dues where employees have authorized them. High Court Judge Akhlaq Choudhury sided with PCS' argument that three long-serving employees at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, or Defra, had a contractual right to "check-off" — union subscription arrangements dating back to the 1960s — based on pay and management codes that predate the department's existence. Defra claimed the codes were not contractual and argued the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS