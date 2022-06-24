Texas Justices Say Smokable Hemp Ban Is Constitutional

By Sam Reisman (June 24, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday upheld a state ban on the manufacture and processing of smokable forms of nonpsychoactive hemp, finding that the hemp purveyors who challenged the law did not have a constitutionally protected interest affected by the ban. In a 5-4 decision, the justices overturned a trial court's permanent injunction on the ban and delivered a win to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the state regulator tasked with overseeing the state's hemp program, which appealed the matter to the high court. The majority said the hemp companies could not show they had a protected property interest...

