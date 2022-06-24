Juul Asks DC Circ. To Block Enforcement Of FDA Vape Ban

By Mike Curley (June 24, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Juul Labs Inc. on Friday asked the D.C. Circuit to put an administrative stay on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision to pull its e-cigarette products from the shelves, saying the agency's actions are arbitrary and will be devastating to the company. In the petition, Juul asked for the stay following the FDA's Thursday announcement that it was denying the company's premarket application to sell the products. The company argued that allowing the ban to go into effect will lead to "significant irreparable harm," though the petition redacts the descriptions of that harm. In Thursday's decision, the agency said Juul's application failed to show...

