Texas Justices Allow Narrower Fight Of Legislative Boundary

By Katie Buehler (June 24, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday trimmed and returned for repleading a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a redrawn state House of Representatives district in South Texas, finding a state senator can continue pursuing his suit if he amends it to include the governor and secretary of state. In a 6-3 mixed decision, the Texas high court ruled state Sen. Roland Gutierrez's claim that the redrawn district violates the Texas Constitution isn't moot, but it needs to be repled to name Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Secretary of State John Scott as defendants. Gutierrez's lawsuit was originally filed against the state...

