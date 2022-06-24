DOI Aims To Ease Offshore Wind-Fishing Industry Tensions

By Keith Goldberg (June 24, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has issued guidelines to lessen the impacts of offshore wind development on commercial and recreational fishing, but fishing industry groups say the guidance is toothless without mandates for project developers. The DOI's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Thursday released draft guidance outlining ways for the offshore wind industry and leaseholders to mitigate impacts on fisheries in a host of areas, including wind farm project siting and design, construction and operational safety, and financial compensation if a project disrupts fishing operations. BOEM said the guidance will help ensure the consistent use of information across projects...

