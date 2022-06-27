HUD To Label 'Troubled' Projects In New Checkup Rule

By Nate Beck (June 27, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development aims to better assess problems with Section 8 housing projects and check up on owners more frequently under changes in a newly published final rule. HUD, on Friday, completed a final rule changing how it conducts its Management and Occupancy Reviews, where an agency official oversees HUD-assisted projects to make sure they are complying with contract terms. The agency's final rule comes after it sought comments for the proposed rule in 2015. The new regulations take effect Sept. 26. The new rules aim to address HUD's inconsistent assessments of projects it supports. Current...

