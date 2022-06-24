Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Toys R Us Wins $1.6M Atty Fees In Failed Toy Pencil IP Suit

By Dani Kass (June 24, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Toys R Us has won more than $1.6 million in attorney fees after beating litigation in Florida federal court that a toy chalk holder sold in its stores violated intellectual property owned by Lanard Toys Ltd.

U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard on Wednesday adopted a magistrate judge's report and recommendation for $1.63 million in fees, alongside another $21,000 in costs, saying a "significant fee award is warranted," particularly for failed Lanham Act claims.

"This is an exceptional case, one that stands out from others both due to the significant flaws in the legal theories advanced and in the overly aggressive...

powered by Lex Machina®

