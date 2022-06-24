Dr. Reddy's Gets $72M In Generic Suboxone Settlement

By Dani Kass (June 24, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Indivior, Aquestive and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories have ended their yearslong litigation battle over generic versions of the opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, with the Indian drugmaker on Friday saying it will receive $72 million by April 2024. Indivior Inc., Indivior UK Ltd. and their partner Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.'s attempt to block the Dr. Reddy's generic version of Suboxone backfired, with courts finding that the generic version doesn't infringe the asserted patents and allowing antitrust counterclaims to be filed. In a National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. filing, Dr. Reddy's said all litigation over the treatment has been put to rest. "The said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS