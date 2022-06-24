2nd Circ. Asked To Define 'Expressive' Works In Shoe TM Row

By Jasmin Jackson (June 24, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Intellectual property law professors, the International Trademark Association and more filed amicus briefs Friday in an art collective's Second Circuit trademark infringement fight with Vans over the group's blocked sneaker collaboration with rapper Tyga, largely arguing that the suit is a chance for the appellate court to clarify what qualifies as a protected "expressive" work. Several groups chimed in on MSCHF Product Studio Inc.'s appeal to the Second Circuit that a New York federal judge erred when he granted a bid by shoemaker Van's Inc. to temporarily block MSCHF's collaboration with Tyga known as "Wavy Baby" sneakers. MSCHF has argued that...

