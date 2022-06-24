BIA Says Cameroonian Waited Too Long To Challenge Notice

By Alyssa Aquino (June 24, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals has ruled a Cameroonian's multipart deportation notice did not warrant axing his removal proceedings, saying Friday he raised the claim too late despite making it only after a U.S. Supreme Court decision panning multipart notices to appear in immigration court. Two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in April 2021 that a notice to appear that's missing critical information can't be fixed with a follow-up document, Augustine Nchifor, who had been ordered removed, pressed the immigration appeals board to reopen and terminate his deportation proceedings. The federal government had only notified him of the time and date of...

