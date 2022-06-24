IP Hires: Foley & Lardner, Orrick, Venable, Latham

By Tiffany Hu (June 24, 2022, 2:53 PM EDT) -- A former Foley & Lardner LLP litigator with nearly three decades of experience has returned to the firm's office in Florida, and Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has brought on two attorneys from BakerHostetler with significant experience handling intellectual property and pharmaceutical disputes. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Foley & Lardner Michael Crosbie ​​After more than a decade, a former Foley & Lardner LLP attorney is returning to his old stomping grounds at the firm as a litigator in the Orlando, Florida, office. Foley & Lardner announced the addition of partner Michael "Mike" Crosbie, who worked...

