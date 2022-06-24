Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Duke Energy $59M Contract Dispute Slimmed, Heads To Trial

By Clark Mindock (June 24, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Friday said a dispute over terms of a soured $59 million contract between Duke Energy Corp. and a competitor in the Carolinas must go to trial, holding that the suit requires a careful evaluation of the facts.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell said in an order that the competing claims over breach of contract, unjust enrichment and other claims filed over an interconnection agreement dispute between Duke and NTE Carolinas II LLC must be heard by a jury since they raise important questions about the contract that need to be sussed out.

But Judge Bell cut...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!