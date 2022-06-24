Duke Energy $59M Contract Dispute Slimmed, Heads To Trial

By Clark Mindock (June 24, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Friday said a dispute over terms of a soured $59 million contract between Duke Energy Corp. and a competitor in the Carolinas must go to trial, holding that the suit requires a careful evaluation of the facts. U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell said in an order that the competing claims over breach of contract, unjust enrichment and other claims filed over an interconnection agreement dispute between Duke and NTE Carolinas II LLC must be heard by a jury since they raise important questions about the contract that need to be sussed out. But Judge Bell cut...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS