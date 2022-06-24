Legal Software Co. Accused Of Stealing 'LegalForce' TM

By Matt Perez (June 24, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- California-based intellectual property firm LegalForce RAPC Worldwide PC filed a trademark lawsuit in federal court on Friday against the Japanese contract management platform LegalForce Inc., which closed an investment round of over $100 million just a day earlier. LegalForce RAPC alleges in its complaint that the Japanese company, which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp., infringed three of its "LegalForce" trademarks and "caused LegalForce significant monetary damage and harm to its brand and reputation," along with causing "consumer confusion." In the complaint, LegalForce RAPC partner Raj V. Abhyanker argued that the Japanese startup traded on LegalForce RAPC's "fame and goodwill" through...

