2 Firms Guide ESG-Focused Blank-Check Firm's $200M IPO

By Tom Zanki (June 24, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- SK Growth Opportunities Corp., an ESG-focused special-purpose acquisition company, began trading Friday after it priced a $200 million initial public offering advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and underwriters counsel Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. New York-based SK Growth sold 20 million units at $10 each. Its shares fell 7 cents to $9.93 in debut trading Friday on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SKGRU." SK Growth told regulators it plans to spend IPO proceeds on acquiring a business with strong credentials advancing ESG, or environmental, social and governance, principles. Targets could include companies that develop renewable energy, sustainable foods,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS